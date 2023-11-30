Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Henry Kissinger, Architect of U.S. Foreign Policy and Owner of Its Disasters, Dies at 100

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Henry Kissinger, Architect of U.S. Foreign Policy and Owner of Its Disasters, Dies at 100

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    In 1961, Henry Kissinger visited Harry Truman at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri. The former president gave him a personal tour and then invited him to his office.

    Truman already knew that this “junior professor at Harvard,” as Kissinger described himself with coy modesty in his book Diplomacy, was a rising star of the foreign-policy establishment. He had directed study programs on foreign policy and nuclear weapons at the influential Council on Foreign Relations and served as a part-time consultant to the National Security Council, both during the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations.

    Truman asked his visitor what he had learned from his government consulting experiences. As Kissinger recalled, he responded with “standard Washington cocktail-party wisdom” that the bureaucracy functioned as a fourth branch of government, limiting any president’s ability to act. Truman was not impressed, employing an expletive to make the point that this was empty “professor talk.” Truman added: “If the president knows what he wants, no bureaucrat can stop him. A president has to know when to stop taking advice.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy