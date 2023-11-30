Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dead at 100

Dr. Henry Kissinger, professor at Harvard University, is seen Dec. 1968.

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, has died at 100 in his Connecticut home.

Dr. Henry Kissinger, scholar and former US Secretary of State, died at 100 at his home in Connecticut, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement did not provide a cause of death.

Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923, and his family fled the Nazi regime to America in 1938.

In his time as a US Secretary of State, he dramatically shifted US relations in the Cold War, in Vietnam, and in China.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize for working on the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, according to his website.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Kissinger, his two children, David and Elizabeth, and five grandchildren.

