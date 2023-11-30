Glenelg North deaths: Suspected murder-suicide in coastal Adelaide suburb revealed as father and son

<!–

Two bodies found inside a home in an affluent beachside suburb 15 hours apart in a suspected murder-suicide are believed to be those of an elderly man and his son.

Emergency services were called to a Glenelg North home in Adelaide on Tuesday afternoon, where a man, aged 88, was found dead at the scene.

Police were unable to establish the cause of death and launched an investigation.

Officers were called to the same address shortly after 4am on Wednesday, where a second man, aged 63, was found dead.

It is understood that the two men found dead were a father and son who lived together in the house.

Detectives and forensic agents have spent the past two days examining the Kibby Avenue home.

Investigations continue after an 88-year-old man and his 63-year-old son were found dead at this Glenelg North home.

Police removed two large desktop computers from the home, along with brown bags of evidence.

South Australian police confirmed the incident is being treated as a murder-suicide.

“The investigation is in its early stages and police need to conduct further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding both deaths,” a police statement read.

“Both men knew each other and resided at the address.”

The deaths have shocked residents of the quiet, tree-lined street, who described the men who lived there as calm and friendly.

They also detailed their last sightings of the young man hours before he died.

Shocked neighbors recalled seeing the distraught son, 63, out for a walk with a woman believed to be his partner shortly after the coroner attended the home on Tuesday afternoon.

“The man actually put his arm around her,” one woman said. Adelaide Advertiser.

“And because they were hugging and walking down the street, I thought they were obviously distraught about what had happened.”

Police were seen at the home taking brown bags containing evidence.

Surprised neighbors described the men who lived in the house as calm and friendly.

Keith Miller of the couple said the older man had felt unwell that morning and had gone back to bed after breakfast.

‘I don’t believe it. They were lovely people, I don’t think,’ he stated.

But everyone in the house got along well. I never heard any loud or strange noises coming from the house, and everyone was very friendly when we saw each other.’

The home last sold for $425,000 in September 2005, according to real estate records.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

The deaths come in the wake of a shocking series of domestic violence murders in South Australia that occurred in the space of a week.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, 1800 RESPECT or Mensline Australia: 1300 789 978.

