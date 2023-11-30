Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    🔴 Live: Talks intensify as end of Israel-Hamas truce nears

    🔴 Live: Talks intensify as end of Israel-Hamas truce nears

    International pressure grew on Israel and Hamas to extend a truce on Thursday after another exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners and humanitarian aid was delivered to the besieged Gaza Strip. On Wednesday, 16 more hostages were released by Hamas on the final day of a two-day truce extension, which is set to expire early on Thursday. Israel’s prison service said it released 30 more Palestinians from its jails in a sixth round of swaps. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 

