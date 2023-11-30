Netball stars are ‘sleeping in cars’ after going unpaid for nine weeks, as a highly unlikely sport steps in to help them financially during the pay battle.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Netball Australia’s pay dispute saga has hit a new low following revelations some players are “sleeping in cars” after not receiving a salary for nine weeks.

Former Diamonds captain Kathryn Harby-Williams confirmed many Super Netball players are having a tough time as they face an uncertain future, while star defender and Australian Netball Players Association president Jo Weston broke down cry in front of television cameras on Thursday at the harshness of the situation. get home.

Fellow Diamond Sophie Garbin also revealed that the Australian Cricketers’ Association has stepped in to help some players financially.

It comes as Netball Australia (NA) and the Players Association have been locked in a bitter pay dispute for much of the year, with the previous Collective Player Agreement (CPA) expiring on September 30.

NA on Wednesday offered a deal that would have resulted in a proposed 11 percent pay rise, but Garbin spoke for many of his fellow stars when he said it was simply a “publicity stunt” by the governing body under pressure.

“It’s essentially what they’ve been offering all along, and I think, to be fair, it’s a bit of a PR stunt,” he said. Wide World of Sports.

‘They came out and said they were going to pay us, (but) it’s still not a partnership, it’s still not what we’ve been trying to achieve and have asked for.

“But I think at the moment, from what I’ve seen, they’ve been painted in a pretty negative light, which they won’t be happy with.”

Harby Williams, who is also the chief executive of the netball players’ union, said the ongoing saga has taken its toll, with Weston’s tears in front of cameras being a prime example.

“We are desperate to reach an agreement for these players because that is the emotional cost that is being seen there,” he said.

‘I’ve had players sobbing and crying; players have slept in their cars; Players have had to move from their homes and cross the country to return to their families.

“That’s the toll this is taking on these players. “It’s a very fair and reasonable deal (what we’re asking for).”

Netball Australia reportedly threatened legal action against the stars if they boycotted the awards last Saturday in Melbourne, with members of the Diamonds team contractually obliged to attend.

Courtney Bruce (pictured) was the big winner of the night, taking home the Liz Ellis Diamond Award for the second time and also being named International Player of the Year.

In a statement, Netball Australia chief executive Kelly Ryan said the governing body had “listened to players and their need for financial security at this time”.

“This offer we have presented would allow them to receive their payment immediately, while we continue negotiations with ANPA to build a financial model for the league,” he said.

“We hope this will provide all parties with the certainty and stability they seek.”

Liz Ellis, another big Australian netball star, expressed disappointment earlier this week that Diamonds players were forced to attend the award ceremony named in her honour.

“My disappointment and embarrassment at not being able to attend turned to anger when I was informed that current Diamonds players and their advisors were threatened with possible legal action if they did not attend the dinner,” Ellis said Monday.

“As a former Diamonds captain, I cannot believe that the governing body of the sport I love treats its Diamond athletes, who are brilliant role models and ambassadors for netball, with such callous contempt.”

The sport has been in disarray since the moment mining magnate Gina Rinehart withdrew her $15 million sponsorship from the Diamonds in October last year.

Donnell Wallam (pictured right) reportedly felt uncomfortable wearing the uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo following comments made by Rinehart’s father, Lang, more than 40 years ago.

Ellis also questioned the leadership of Netball Australia.

“So, once again, netball is in the headlines for the wrong reasons – another crisis entirely brought on by the sport itself,” he said.

‘These women (Super netball players) haven’t been paid for eight weeks. They are fighting for fair wages and conditions not only for themselves but also for the players who will come after them.

“Questions have to be asked… and we need an immediate answer.”

Indigenous player Donnell Wallam was reportedly uncomfortable wearing the uniform with the Hancock Prospecting logo.