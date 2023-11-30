Joe Biden Calls Out Lauren Boebert in Her Own District

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

President Joe Biden had some choice words for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) while addressing a crowd of her constituents on Wednesday afternoon, making the sign of the cross after name-checking her before launching into a harsh critique of her legislative priorities.

Biden toured the CS Wind plant in Pueblo, a city south of Denver that lies in Boebert’s district, before giving a 23-minute speech to the wind turbine factory’s workers and local officials, touting the jobs created by his agenda’s investment in clean energy investment.

In a statement on the president’s visit, the White House crowed that CS Wind was “expanding operations and creating hundreds of jobs as the direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act,” noting pointedly that Boebert had criticized the law as “‘dangerous for America,’ ‘a massive failure,’ and ‘bad for Colorado’s Third District.’”

