A human rights group is calling for an international investigation as footage filmed at Gaza City hospital “shows decomposing bodies of premature babies left to die in their beds after Israeli forces evacuated doctors.”

A human rights organization has called on the global community to independently investigate why five Palestinian children were allegedly abandoned to their fate at Gaza’s Al-Nasr Hospital after the IDF forcibly evacuated staff.

The Swiss-based Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights (Euro-Med) said it was able to “confirm that it documented the discovery of five dead and decomposed babies” in a neonatal ward at Al-Nasr Hospital.

The human rights monitor, headed by former UN special rapporteur Richard Falk, said the babies were left to die three weeks ago after the IDF forced staff to leave the hospital, attacked the hospital and surrounded it with their weapons. tanks. .

Disgusting but heavily censored images, first shared by Arabic-language news channel Al Mashhad, show five beds filled with what are alleged to be the bodies of young children.

Hospital equipment, including health monitoring devices, appears to be out of service for a long time, while the ward itself appears to be in a state of disrepair.

MailOnline has not yet been able to independently verify the images

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry backed the claims, adding that they were “premature.”

The spokesman claimed that Israeli soldiers had blocked access to the room where the children were found on Tuesday night.

Hospital director Dr. Mustafa Al-Kahlot previously told CNN that he had asked several international organizations for help, but Euro-Med says he received no response.

Dr. Al-Kahlot said three weeks ago that the hospital was attacked twice by the IDF and caused its facilities to become unusable, resulting in the death of a child due to lack of oxygen.

“One attack targeted the hospital door and the other targeted the hospital departments,” he said at the time.

“No one could reach the hospital and the ambulances that were on the road were also attacked,” he added.

Video footage published by Arabic-language media appears to show at least two IDF tanks lurking around Al-Nasr.

The IDF said at the time that it had opened evacuation corridors from Al-Nasr, as well as the nearby Al-Shifa and Al-Rantsi hospitals.

The BBC reported that both Al-Nasr and Al-Rantsi were evacuated “except for a handful of patients and staff.” MailOnline was unable to verify the status of those left behind.

Video shared at the time shows people, including patients and staff, under gunfire waving white flags under IDF orders to show they were not combatants.

It is unclear where exactly the shots came from or who fired them.

The IDF has consistently accused Hamas of using hospitals throughout Gaza as hideouts since it began its retaliation against the terrorist group’s October 7 incursion, and used this as justification for waging war in areas around major hospitals, including Al -Nasr.

“We have information that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital in a command and control mode” and likely to store weapons, national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One at the time.

“That is a war crime.”

‘To be clear, we do not support attacking a hospital from the air. “We don’t want to see a hospital shooting where innocent, helpless, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care they deserve,” he said.

The bloodiest conflict between Israel and Hamas in decades has left thousands of civilians dead.

Hamas killed 1,200 people during its October 7 raid, according to an Israeli count, while nearly 15,000 civilians have been killed in IDF retaliation attacks in the nearly eight weeks of the conflict.

The Health Ministry, which the UN says is a reliable source of information, said approximately 6,000 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

Experts told the New York Times last week that the rate at which civilians have been killed in Gaza Strop, most of whom were women and children, is shocking.

A 2022 UN report said that last year, fewer than 3,000 children were killed in total in the world’s major conflict zones.

UN chief António Guterres warned earlier this month: ‘Gaza is becoming a children’s graveyard.

‘Hundreds of children are reportedly killed or injured every day.

“The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with each passing hour.”

Hamas handed over twelve Israeli and four Thai hostages tonight on the sixth and apparently last day of the precarious and temporary ceasefire truce.

The ceasefire agreement was extended on Monday by two days, hours before the initial agreement was to end.

The terms of the truce deal suspending fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day period, as long as 10 hostages are freed for each additional day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return.

The deal is understood to have reached a critical point and appeared to be on the verge of falling apart. Hamas had accused Israel of not keeping its side of the deal and Israel was threatening to resume its lethal attack on the Gaza Strip.

But mediators managed to pull him back from the brink, a feat that involved the first public visit by Qatari officials to Israel, according to the AP.

It is currently unknown when or if the ceasefire agreement will be extended.

MailOnline has contacted the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor