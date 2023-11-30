An Australian couple is angry after they were kicked off an overbooked Royal Caribbean cruise and their dream vacation was ruined, and you won’t believe how they were told it.

<!–

An Australian couple seconds away from boarding a vacation cruise ship has been left behind after Royal Caribbean oversold the trip.

The couple arrived at the port of Brisbane on Tuesday ready to embark on an eight-night South Pacific cruise aboard the Quantum of the Seas.

However, just as they were about to board, they were denied entry and told that none of the ship’s 2,090 cabins were available.

They were then given a letter on behalf of Royal Caribbean International confirming that the trip had been oversold.

The disappointed guests had paid at least $595 each for the cruise and ruined their vacation.

A couple were left furious after their South Pacific cruise holiday on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas (pictured) was ruined because the ship was overbooked.

Royal Caribbean’s letter said the cruise company “had been unable to assign a stateroom number” to the couple’s reservation.

“The time and effort you put into planning your cruise is important to us and we apologize for the inconvenience,” it said.

“Every aspect of your time with us should be enjoyable, so we’ve put together some alternative options that we hope will work for you.”

The couple was then offered four options, including the offer of a refund with a 25 percent discount on a future cruise.

Another option offered them a $100 credit to use on board if they decided to wait for a cancellation to open up a spot on the cruise they had originally booked.

The other options included changing your reservation to a nine-night cruise with a similar itinerary on January 29; or choose another seven- or eight-night cruise with a free upgrade “if available.”

The couple received a letter from Royal Caribbean telling them they had four compensation options to choose from instead of boarding the cruise that cost at least $595 each.

Frustrated customers took the opportunity to abandon the cruise and get a full refund and 25 percent off the cost of a future trip.

Royal Caribbean International told Daily Mail Australia that demand for the cruise had gone “beyond available rooms.”

“Unfortunately, efforts to accommodate all those wishing to sail were insufficient for a group of our guests, and some were unable to sail as planned,” the company said in a statement.

‘We take these disruptions seriously and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.

“We have worked with each affected guest to rectify the inconvenience this has caused.”