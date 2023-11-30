Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    Jimmy Kimmel: No Way Trump Stopped Eating After Jan. 6

    Liz Cheney’s new memoir, Oath and Honor, won’t officially be released until December 5, but it’s already creating lots and lots of juicy headlines—not to mention a few hearty chuckles, including from Jimmy Kimmel.

    On Wednesday, Kimmel read some excerpts from the former House Republican Chair’s book, and became a little skeptical when it came to one exchange between Cheney and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) regarding the then-Speaker of the House’s surprise trip to Mar-a-Lago following the deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021. Here’s how it went:

    Cheney: Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

