Russia plans to force foreigners to sign a ‘loyalty agreement’ before they can enter the country

Russia is planning to quell criticism of Vladimir Putin’s regime by forcing foreigners entering the country to sign a “loyalty agreement,” TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s interior ministry is introducing a draft bill for the loyalty pledge under which foreigners will be prohibited from “discrediting the country’s domestic or foreign policies and public authorities or government officials,” according to TASS, which reviewed a copy of the text.

The intent of the draft bill is to protect “Russian national interests,” TASS reported, citing the document. The bill would ban foreigners from criticizing official policies and Soviet military history. It would also prohibit the promotion of LGBT relations.

It’s unclear if the law would apply to tourists and other short-stay visitors or those on long-term visas.

The draft bill, which is expected to be sent to Russia’s parliament soon, comes months ahead of Russia’s presidential election in March. Putin is expected to win the election.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

