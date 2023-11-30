REVEALED: Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, 72, who moved viewers with his story about not having found love since the death of his wife Toni in 2017, has a secret past that includes his girlfriend of three years, whom ‘stopped to gain 10 pounds’.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has a secret past that includes a three-year relationship after his wife’s death and several manual jobs, a new report has revealed.

The 72-year-old captured the hearts of millions when he was introduced as a doting retired restaurateur who hadn’t been on a single date since his 45-year-old wife died suddenly from an infection in 2017.

But new research from The Hollywood Reporter has discovered that Turner has a professional and personal history that doesn’t match the personality of a grieving man who hasn’t been on a first date in 40 years.

Turner reportedly had a three-year relationship with a woman who claims she was dumped because she gained 10 pounds. The woman, who calls herself Carolyn and is 14 years younger than Turner, said she lived with him for more than a year at her lake house in Indiana.

While Turner was introduced as a “retired restaurateur” on the show, his LinkedIn profile shows he hasn’t owned a restaurant since 1985, when he sold his Mr Quick burger franchise in Iowa, where he had worked his way up from school. secondary.

An ex-girlfriend of Turner painted a picture of him far removed from the man featured on the ABC show, who won over millions with his emotional awareness and health.

Since then, he has worked in various sales and management positions in the meat industry, according to his resume on the website. Although the show claims he’s been retired for decades, after selling his restaurant, Turner worked installing hot tubs and as a maintenance man in Iowa.

It was during his time as a maintenance man at the Vera French Mental Health Center in Davenport that he met Carolyn, but the two did not get together until two months after his wife’s death.

Carolyn told The Hollywood Reporter that the two started dating after Turner called her following his wife Toni’s death to ask for help donating some clothes to charity.

She claimed she left her job to move in with Turner in July 2018, but things soon went wrong when her demands began to surface. For example, she soon informed Carolyn that she would have to pay about $1,000 a month for her share of her expenses, which she managed to negotiate down to $850.

While Turner was introduced as a “retired restaurateur”, his LinkedIn profile shows he has not owned a restaurant since 1985, when he sold his Mr Quick burger in Iowa (file image).

Turner is seen with finalist Leslie Fhima, 64, on the ABC show

Turner was reportedly so concerned about splitting costs that Carolyn would pay for her meals at restaurants in advance so that when she played the check, Turner could pretend she was paying the entire bill.

The reality star was also allegedly obsessed with cleanliness and required Carolyn to make her bed every morning before eating breakfast.

The romance ended in late 2019, when, according to Carolyn, Turner said he wouldn’t take her to her high school reunion because of her weight.

The Golden Bachelor allegedly said, “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.”

Turner then told Carolyn she had to leave the house by Jan. 1, 2020, according to THR, which reviewed emails and text messages between the former couple and spoke to people who witnessed the relationship.

Carolyn fell down the stairs while packing and required emergency surgery, but she says Turner accused her of using the fall as an excuse to extend her stay at his house and claimed she planned to sue him for it.

Turner didn’t even let Carolyn stay in the house until she finished the two weeks’ notice she had to give at her new job in Indiana, forcing her to stay in a hotel, she claimed.

The bombshell report comes as The Golden Bachelor must choose between the finalists in Thursday’s finale.

Top two: Gerry has narrowed the field to his bottom two, which includes 64-year-old Leslie Fhima.

Also a finalist: Theresa Nist, 70, was also in Gerry’s final two.

The explosive report comes later The US Sun previously reported that Turner’s claim that he had not dated since his wife’s death may not have been accurate.

The outlet spoke with a friend of Turner’s, Heather Lanning-Adams, who said he had dated a couple of women over the past six years.

The report also comes just one day before The Golden Bachelor chooses between finalists Leslie, 64, and Theresa, 70, in Thursday’s finale.

Turner spent the night with Leslie and Theresa in the Fantasy Suites episode that was filmed at Springs Resort & Spa in Costa Rica.

In Fantasy Suite, Gerry told Leslie, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, that he thought she was “the one.”

Theresa, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, also spent the night in the Fantasy Suite with Gerry after declaring that she loved him.

DailyMail.com has contacted ABC for comment on this story.