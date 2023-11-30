EXCLUSIVE: The elegant suits are history, the famous red hair is now long and tousled. But can you spot this actor, 67, who stepped out of the spotlight after making millions playing two iconic TV cops?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On screen he was elegant and his elegant suits defined the character he played for a decade.

But, as exclusive pictures from DailyMail.com show, 11 years after suddenly retiring from showbiz, she doesn’t have to worry as much about her appearance.

His trademark red hair, always short and neat in two iconic crime dramas, has now grown out, the suits have been replaced by a hoodie and sweatpants and the sunglasses he wore to devastating effect as an accessory have disappeared and the glasses rounds have taken their place.

Even fast cars are history. A practical Ford Flex SUV is now his vehicle of choice.

So who is this former TV crime drama star who left the stage and screen to start a new life in the art business?

DailyMail.com spotted this actor near his home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley while running errands.

This is none other than David Caruso, the actor who spent a decade as Lieutenant Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami

He’s none other than David Caruso, the actor who burst onto the scene as Detective John Kelly on NYPD Blue and then spent a decade as another cop, Lt. Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami.

Caruso, 67, decided he had enough of fame once his CSI spinoff was canceled in 2012. His disappearing act was so successful that he hasn’t been publicly photographed since 2016.

He had appeared in all 232 episodes of CSI: Miami and was known for his biting one-liners, as well as his stylish way of dressing and, of course, his talent for fighting crime.

He also became famous for the way he wore his sunglasses thanks to his habit of taking them off or putting them on while delivering a witty phrase.

He became so notable that the New York Times called him “the most dedicated modern practitioner of the eyewear business,” adding: he had “spent a decade applying sunglasses to emphasize his crass puns on fresh corpses.”

The actor, who has been married several times, was dressed informally and accompanied by a companion.

The actor has abandoned fast cars and now a practical Ford Flex SUV is his choice

The actor donned a black T-shirt and a denim jacket and was seen going out to meet friends near his house.

After acting, Caruso briefly opened an art gallery in Westlake Village, a Los Angeles suburb, but has since closed it and now lives off the $35 million fortune he amassed during his acting career. He also opened a clothing store in Miami.

But although he no longer acts, Caruso hasn’t fully said goodbye to his acting past, and a source told DailyMail.com that he has framed photos of himself in character inside his garage.

The source said: “He has a photo of him from his time on CSI Miami and another from Proof of Life, two of his biggest hits.” They are both hanging in her garage.

DailyMail.com caught up with Caruso near his home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley while he was out running errands.

Later that day, a dolled-up Caruso, now wearing a black T-shirt and denim jacket, was seen heading out to meet friends near his home.

He is best known for his police roles on television: his brief role in NYPD Blue alongside Dennis Franz earned him a Golden Globe in 1994.

His acting career was not all successful. Two of his early film appearances in the 1995 thrillers Kiss of Death and Jade earned him the Golden Raspberry for Worst New Star.

But she put that setback aside to appear alongside Russell Crowe and Meg Ryan in 2000’s Proof of Life before making her mark on the small screen.

He only appeared in the first season and four episodes of the second before his character was written out because Caruso demanded more money.

Away from the big screen, Caruso has led an interesting personal life with three divorces under his belt.

He first married in 1979 to actress Cheri Maugans, best known for her roles in Dallas and Friday the 13th Part III, but that ended in 1984.

The same year, he married another actress, Rachel Ticotin, and their daughter Greta, now 39, arrived, but the marriage failed after three years and they divorced in 1987.

Greta is now an author and co-wrote The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, an illustrated children’s book about the power of aunts and uncles, with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, which was released in August of this year.

Caruso’s longest marriage came in 1996, when he married producer Margaret Buckley, but by 2004 the couple had separated.

The actor dated Liza Márquez, the mother of his two youngest children, Márquez and Paloma. That relationship ended with a lawsuit.

That relationship ended with a lawsuit (which has since been settled) and Marquez claimed she was subjected to a “barrage of rants” throughout their “marital relationship.”

She also claimed that after giving birth to their second child in October 2007, Caruso abandoned her by filing a paternity action accompanied by a note from his attorney saying, “reconciliation is not an option.”

She also accused him of cheating on her during their relationship; Caruso denied all allegations.

In a statement sent to Access Hollywood after the lawsuit was filed, she said: “Last month, David became concerned about the well-being of his children and sought legal assistance to redefine David and Liza’s custody schedules.

“It now appears that Liza has decided to retaliate by filing false claims against David, which David considers unfortunate as these claims will divert the attention of the parties and the court from the best interests of the children.”

Caruso then began dating Amina Tyrone, and the couple went public with their relationship in May 2008.