Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    The US Navy released a wild video of a P-8A plane stuck on a Hawaiian coral reef after it missed a runway

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    The US Navy released a wild video of a P-8A plane stuck on a Hawaiian coral reef after it missed a runway

    The US Navy’s P-8A aircraft was partially submerged in Kaneohe Bay, according to a video released by the US Navy on Tuesday.

    US Navy

    A US Navy plane found itself stranded in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, after it overshot the runway.The US Navy has released a video of the submerged P-8A aircraft. The aircraft’s fuel had to be extracted before the US Navy can salvage it.

    Naval divers have been sent to survey a plane that got stranded on a Hawaiian coral reef after it missed the runway, according to a video released by the US Navy.

    The P-8A Poseidon aircraft crashed into the water on November 20 after it overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay.

    In the video, the aircraft’s turbines can be seen submerged in the water, with its wheels resting on the coral reef’s surface.

    The US Navy said in a statement on Tuesday that all nine crewmembers on board were safely evacuated and with no injuries reported.

    The statement also said that the US Navy had successfully extracted all of the plane’s fuel.

    This, according to Rear Admiral Kevin P. Lenox, was a necessary step “to minimize the risk of environmental harm in the follow-on salvage process.”

    The US Navy said in a statement on Tuesday that they had to remove the aircraft’s fuel first before they could recover it.

    US Navy

    “We estimated that the aircraft had just over 2,000 gallons of fuel on board and the team extracted all the fuel that would come out. The process was completed successfully without any fuel being released into the bay,” Lenox said.

    The US Navy said in its statement that it would release more information about the salvaging process in due course.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy