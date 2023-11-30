Zara Tindall looks effortlessly chic in a floor-length black dress as she joins her cousin Princess Eugenie at her anti-slavery charity’s first-ever Winter Gala.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Zara Tindall looked effortlessly chic on Wednesday night as she joined her cousin Princess Eugenie at her anti-slavery charity’s first winter gala.

The royal, 42, daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, was the picture of sophistication in a modest dress, which matched Eugenie’s in glamour.

Mum-of-three Zara looked sensational in a belted black shirt dress with statement sleeves and wore her blonde locks up at the Battersea Arts Centre.

She was also seen alongside Theresa May, Julia de Boinwille and Natalie Pinkham inside the elegant gathering.

Eugenie co-founded Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 with her friend Julia.

Zara wore a belted shirt dress with gold embroidery by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance

She was joined by her mother Sarah Ferguson and older sister Princess Beatrice, who brought a touch of glamor and royalty to the London venue.

Singer Ed Sheeran was among the guests at the glitzy event, as were Idris Elba and James Blunt, and even Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas made an appearance.

Speaking ahead of the event at Battersea Arts Centre, Eugenie, 33, praised Ed Sheeran for his involvement and said: “It’s the craziest thing.” Ed is a game changer and the artist of a generation, so I have no words to say that he will come.

“He’s also one of the kindest people, so I feel really honored and very grateful to have him there and help us in the mission of the Anti-Slavery Collective.”

Eugenie, the second daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, said the humanitarian work of her mother, Sarah Ferguson, motivated her to set up the charity, which aims to end modern slavery.

“My mother does a lot of charity work and always raised my sister and me to give back,” Princess Eugenie said.

La Real, who now lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, said a trip to Calcutta with her mother and Julia in 2012 had sown the seeds of the Anti-Slavery Collective.

“We went to Kolkata to visit Aloka Mitra, who founded the Women’s Interlink Foundation,” she recalled.

Zara (right), cousin of Princess Eugenie and close friend of the family, Natalie Pinkham.

The royal cousins ​​looked elegant in their floor-length black dresses as they arrived at the Winter Gala.

‘Aloka is an incredible woman who rescued girls from the streets, housed them and taught them how to print fabric.

“During that trip to India, Jules and I were so shocked by what we had discovered about modern slavery, that when we returned to the UK we learned everything we could about it, met anyone who would listen, visited safe houses and spoke to the survivors.

Earlier this month, Zara, married to rugby player Mike Tindall, enjoyed a trip to Cheltenham races.

Carrying a leather handbag and blue suede boots, King Charles’ niece was the picture of her sartorial prowess for the day.

The Olympic athlete is often seen watching and competing in equestrian events.

The royal is an international equestrian competitor, having won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005, as well as a silver medal at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

Zara previously won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

The mother-of-three was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year and has been dubbed the Royal Olympian.

The York women looked the image of each other as they stood side by side, with Fergie and Beatrice coming out to support Eugenie.