Henry Alfred Kissinger was a German-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazi regime with his family as a teen in 1938, eventually settling in New York City. He went on to serve as national security adviser, secretary of state or as a special adviser in five US presidential administrations, becoming a pivotal – and controversial – figure in the geopolitics of the ’60s and ’70s. He remained an influential political consultant and elder statesmen throughout his life, publishing his 19th book in 2022.

