Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gaza truce extended after sixth exchange of captives

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Hamas and Israel on Thursday announced thenbsp;extension of the truce dealnbsp;minutes before it was due to expire.

    At least three were people killed, 16 wounded in a shooting attack at West Jerusalem bus station. Two suspected attackers have also been killed, police say.

    Sixteennbsp;Israeli and foreign captivesnbsp;have been freed from Gaza and 30nbsp;Palestinian female and child prisonersnbsp;released from Israeli jails in the sixth phase of swap deal.

    More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

