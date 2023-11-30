Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 30, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Le Drian: Presidential Dialogue, Extension for Army Commander, Resolution 1701nbsp;
Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;
International Support for Lebanese Military to Implement Resolution 1701 and Non-Interference with Military Institution: Le Drian#39;s Dim Proposal for #39;Third Option#39; Consultation
Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;
Le Drian: Calming South and Supporting Extension of Army Commanderrsquo;s Mandate
Berri to #39;Al-Joumhouria#39;: President#39;s Election as Soon as Possiblenbsp;
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
Western Pressure to Amend Resolution 1701: Le Drian#39;s Visit Pushes for Establishing #39;Buffer Zone#39; South of Litaniquot;
nbsp;
========R.H.