Letby serves life sentence for murdering seven babies

The 33-year-old has not yet found a job in prison and is being treated with "kid gloves"

Fellow prisoners who have earned more rights angry with former nurse

Baby killer Lucy Letby currently spends her time comfortably in a private prison, while receiving 24-hour protection, angering several of her fellow inmates.

Letby, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, currently has access to a private bathroom with a shower, desk, telephone and television. A source claimed that she was being treated with “kid gloves” due to her condition.

The 33-year-old has yet to get a job in prison and has been able to dye her hair brown during her time behind bars.

The former nurse was recently moved to the privately run HMP Bronzefield, near Ashford, Surrey, from the notoriously noisy Low Newton prison in County Durham.

Letby’s treatment is said to infuriate many of his fellow prisoners, who have earned more rights to watch television, spend money and receive visitors.

A source said Sun: ‘Letby seems happy like Larry. She is in a nice cell and alone. The Bronzefield facilities are much nicer than most prisons because they are privately run.

‘She is with prisoners who have earned more rights to watch television, spend their money and receive visitors. She is an embarrassment and no wonder she looks so happy. It seems like she is treated with kid gloves because of who she is.

Letby, from Hereford, was sentenced to life in prison for murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

She was initially kept in segregation to prevent other inmates from attacking her and was imprisoned at Low Newton alongside Joanna Dennehy, who murdered three men during a ten-day spree in 2013.

Both Letby and Dennehy were sentenced to life in prison. The only other women to have faced such punishment are Moors murderer Myra Hindley, who died in 2002, and Rose West.

Previous inmates at Low Newton include Cromwell Street murderer Mrs West, Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly, and Britain’s youngest murderer Sharon Carr, who randomly selected and killed her victim When I was 12 years old.

At the maximum security prison, the female assassins have the opportunity to pet sheep and goats and care for a rabbit and birds as a way to keep them “calm.”

A spokesperson for Bronzefield said: “We cannot comment on individual cases.”

Letby was originally held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, but was subsequently transferred to HMP New Hall in Wakefield for the trial.

After being sentenced, she was taken to Low Newton, which is in the village of Brasside, near Durham.

Letby will remain a suicide risk, and staff would be heavily (and very publicly) criticized if such a prominent prisoner took her own life.

However, a suicide watch cannot be continued indefinitely, much less for years or decades, as it places too much strain on staff.

It is a matter of judgment when picking up a watch and is not a precise science.