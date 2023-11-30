Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts look incredible as they enjoy a night out at the Smirnoff Vodka event.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Three members of Girls Aloud enjoyed a night out together at the Smirnoff Vodka event on Leake Street in London on Wednesday.

Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts looked incredible at the star-studded event, with bandmate Cheryl absent from the event.

Kimberley, 42, looked chic for Smirnoff’s We Do Us campaign in a sparkly long-sleeved top with sequin details.

The garment also featured a high collar while the singer also sported leather pants and a matching bag.

Styling her platinum locks into a sleek bob, Kimberley completed her look with a pair of black boots.

Nadine, 38, wrapped up for the evening in a black coat with white stud embellishments, while Nicola, 38, opted for a smart gray suit.

Nadine, 38, wrapped up for the evening in a black coat with white stud embellishment while adding height to her figure with matching boots.

Styled her hair in loose waves, the hitmaker accessorized her outfit with a black bag.

Nicola, 38, exuded sophistication in a gray jacket which she wore with matching trousers and a pair of black heels.

Also attending the event was former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who looked sensational in a knee-length white coat.

The reality star also wore black leather pants and cinched her waist with a matching belt.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned heads in a navy crop top that showed off her toned tummy and she paired it with matching pants.

Leigh-Anne, who has embarked on a solo career since Little Mix split, also performed at the event.

Vick Hope put on a leggy display in a camouflage mini dress while also sporting knee-high black boots.

Kimberley added height to her figure with a pair of black boots

Kimberley styled her blonde locks in a sleek updo for the event.

Nadine took off her jacket to reveal a classic black pinstripe suit.

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams turned heads in a gold leopard print top which he wore with matching trousers and a black jacket.

Below Deck star Courtney Veale opted for a black puffer jacket with a turtleneck top and matching hat.

Mae Muller opted for a more casual look with a white shirt that she wore wrinkled to highlight her abdomen and combined it with blue jeans.

Girls Aloud confirmed last week that they will reunite for a greatest hits tour in honor of their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who He tragically died in September 2021 at the age of 39, following a battle with his chest. cancer.

Fans shared their hysteria as they scrambled to try to get tickets on Wednesday when pre-sales began.

The group will go on tour in May and June 2024 in recognition of this month marking 21 years since they and the late Sarah won Popstars: The Rivals.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for tickets to go on sale after rejoicing at the news of the comeback and shared their excitement when pre-sales finally began.

Nicola looked in good spirits as she posed for a photo with It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas.

Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine looked incredible in a black minidress with matching stockings

Sistine looked incredible as she posed for a photo with stylish Brazilian actor Andre Lamoglia.

Layton added to her look with a pair of black boots and pearl earrings.

Roman Kemp opted for a relaxed look in a black shirt and matching jeans.

The pre-sale began at 9am on November 29 and fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their desperation for tickets as they eagerly queued to get their hands on them.

One wrote: “If I don’t get Girls Aloud tickets Christmas will be cancelled,” while a second said: “The odds will be in your favour.”

A third shared an image of their many connected devices as they entered the pre-sale and wrote: “Stressed, depressed, Girls Aloud obsessed.”

Another joked: “Good luck to my fellow Hunger Games competitors fighting for Girls Aloud tickets,” and a fifth wrote: “We’ll go to war for Girls Aloud tickets.” see you soon.’