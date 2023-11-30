Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    IAEA chief calls for resumption of dialogue with Tehran on Iran’s nuclear program

    NNA – International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is calling on the worldrsquo;s leaders to resume dialogue with Iran on the countryrsquo;s nuclear program, as the official himself said in an interview with thenbsp;Financial Times.

    According to the paper, the IAEA chief quot;has urged world powers to relaunch talks with Iran and not lose sight of the risks posed by its stockpiling of enriched uranium.quot;

    quot;There needs to be some recreation of a system of dialogue with Iran,quot; Grossi said, as cited by the newspaper. He added that the situation surrounding Iranrsquo;s nuclear program was quot;very uncertainquot; and urged nations to quot;sit down and re-engagequot;.

    According to him, quot;trying to put [a nuclear deal] back into the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iranrsquo;s nuclear program – TASS) box wouldnrsquo;t work.quot; quot;You can still call it a JCPOA but it should be a JCPOA 2.0 or something because you have to adapt,quot; Grossi added.–TASS

