Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Who Paid for Mike Johnson’s Trip to Israel?

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 ,
    Who Paid for Mike Johnson’s Trip to Israel?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Just weeks before the COVID pandemic threw a wrench in global travel, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his wife took an all-expenses paid trip to Israel with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his significant other. But even though Johnson and Jordan filed ethics reports stating that a small nonprofit group would cover all the costs, it’s still unclear how the trip was funded.

    The weeklong 2020 visit, which came on the heels of the unveiling of then-President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, captures the strangeness of the alliance between Christian Zionist politicians in the United States and far-right Israelis, a politically expedient partnership that is premised on the literal end of the world.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

