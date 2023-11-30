Tax Docs Reveal Tucker Carlson Is Finally, Truly Out at The Daily Caller

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Former Fox News star turned social media vlogger Tucker Carlson was quietly removed from the board of the media organization he co-founded in 2011—The Daily Caller—where he’d held a chair position for more than a decade, according to a previously unreported tax filing.

Carlson seems to have disappeared from the board of The Daily Caller News Foundation sometime in 2022, according to tax documents that the group recently filed with the state of New Mexico. But the precise timing is unclear. Given the tumultuous year for Carlson—who was fired from his primetime position at Fox News in late April amid a cascade of propaganda, lies, hateful vitriol, multiple lawsuits, and internal disputes—the timing could be critical.

For whatever reason, both Carlson and The Daily Caller have kept the move a secret until now.

Read more at The Daily Beast.