Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

England are set to fly to the Caribbean to face the West Indies in three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals.

It’s just the latest installment in a long-running rivalry between the two teams, which has produced some captivating encounters over the years.

We celebrate some of the memorable moments from previous games between England and the West Indies on both sides of the Atlantic in our picture special.

Jubilation for Ron Headley, Clive Lloyd and Garry Sobers as West Indies win the first Test of the 1973 series at The Oval. They would take the series 2-0, with a tied game

Desmond Haynes and Eldine Baptiste make sure all their team is in order before a tour match at Colwyn Bay in 1984. A Windies team at the peak of their powers would win the test series 5-0.

England’s Hugh Morris takes evasive action in front of a Curtly Ambrose bouncer in 1991

In 1984 all kinds of musical instruments were displayed on the terraces of Old Trafford.

England and West Indies fans enjoy the 1976 Test match at Headingley, which the tourists won by 55 runs en route to a 3-0 series victory.

England’s Robin Smith, Graham Gooch, Allan Lamb and Phil DeFreitas (left to right) celebrate their 115-run victory over the West Indies in the 1991 first Test at Headingley.

Inside the Old Trafford dressing room after the 1976 third Test, which the West Indies won by a whopping 425 runs.

Gordon Greenidge on top of the Windies team bus trying to fix the antenna in 1984

England are preparing to travel to the Caribbean for their 1974 tour, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Colin Cowdrey is greeted by Heathrow workers returning home after the Windies in 1968.

1976 again and a packed crowd in front of the Headingley scoreboard watches the Windies win

Every view is taken by a large number of West Indies supporters at The Oval back in 1973.

A great rivalry in cricket begins in 1928, when the West Indies toured England to play test matches for the first time. Pictured are George Challinor and Clifford Roach at Old Trafford.

Warming up! West Indian players tested at The Oval in 1991