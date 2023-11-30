‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Denmark and Spain, candidates for the International Oscar The promised land and The Snow Society topped the list of winners at this year’s EFA Excellence Awards, the craft section of the European Film Awards, which are announced ahead of next week’s European Film Awards.

The promised landNikolaj Arcel 18th century Danish Western starring Mads Mikkelsen, took home two honors of excellence: Best Cinematography for Rasmus Videbaek and Best Costume Design for Kicki Ilander.

JA Bayona‘s snow societyA Netflix-backed thriller based on the true events of the Chilean rugby team that crashed in the Andes in 1972 and was forced to go to extremes to survive, it also took home two trophies, including best visual effects for Félix Bergés and Laura. Pedrobest and best hair and makeup for Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé.

Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama The area of ​​interest and Justine Triet’s French courtroom drama Anatomy of a fall, both awards season favorites, were also honored. Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers took home the EFA Excellence Award for Best Sound Design in Area of ​​interest and Laurent Sénéchal the award for best editing for their work in Anatomy of a fall.

Alice Rohrwacher’s Italian drama The Chimera, starring Josh O’Connor as a black market grave robber, won the EFA for best production design for Emita Frigato. Markus Binder won best music for his subtly haunting percussion score for Jessica Hausner’s health cult satire Club Zero starring Mia Wasikowska.

The EFA excellence winners will receive their awards at the main European Film Awards gala in Berlin on December 9.