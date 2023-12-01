Ahmad Hariri, UN’s Wronecka broach latest developments

NNA – #39;Future Movementrsquo; Secretary General, Ahmad Hariri, on Thursday welcomed United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at his residence in Beirut.

Discussions reportedly touched on regional and international developments, repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza and southern Lebanon, as well as Lebanon#39;s commitment to Resolution 1701.

The pair also discussed local updates regarding the presidential election file, efforts to prevent a vacuum in security and military institutions, and the path of reforms in state institutions.

