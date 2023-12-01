Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire at Jerusalem Bus Stop, Police Say

    Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

    At least three people were killed Thursday morning when gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, according to Israeli police.

    Another eight people were injured in the attack, which unfolded during rush hour, with the Palestinian shooters allegedly using an M-16 rifle and a handgun to carry out the assault. “The terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene,” police said.

    Israeli authorities said the gunmen arrived at the scene by a car coming from East Jerusalem. They were stopped by off-duty soldiers and a civilian who was close by, police claimed. According to Reuters, security footage of the incident shows two men getting out of a white car with their firearms drawn by a busy bus stop. The attackers then run toward the crowd which scatters during the attack, with the Palestinians being shot themselves soon after.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

