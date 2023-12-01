Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Iowa Lottery accidentally published the wrong numbers — but the mistaken ‘winners’ will get to keep their money

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Iowa Lottery accidentally published the wrong numbers — but the mistaken ‘winners’ will get to keep their money

    A stock image shows lottery balls.

    JodiJacobson/Getty Images

    The Iowa Lottery initially reported the wrong winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball draw.Some people claimed their winnings, mistakenly believing they’d won up to $200.While the numbers were corrected, the temporary ‘winners’ will get to keep their money, it said.

    The Iowa Lottery accidentally published the wrong winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball draw, leading some participants to believe they’d won hundreds of dollars.

    The mistake was the result of “human error,” it said.

    But the lottery added that those temporary ‘winners’ who’d presented their tickets while the wrong numbers were still live would be able to hang onto their winnings.

    In a blog update on Wednesday, the lottery said the Powerball prizes won under the incorrect numbers ranged from four dollars up to $200.

    It did not say how many of the almost 4,000 prize-winning tickets in Monday’s draw were the result of the incorrect numbers.

    The incorrect results went live at about 12.30 a.m. and remained available until roughly 7.30 a.m., shortly after staffers noticed the error, the lottery said.

    The lottery’s procedures mean that two people in different locations both enter the results from the draw before they are officially recorded on the statewide gaming system, which links all the lottery terminals and self-service kiosks in the state.

    During the process, some numbers were “mistakenly entered incorrectly,” the lottery said.

    This led to incorrect results being reported on the statewide gaming system and its website.

    The corrected official results finally went live at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the lottery said.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ferry operators across the country will receive $220 million in federal grants to modernize their fleets

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles despite calls for him to do so as he would not want to “humiliate” the Sussexes, sources say.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    SpaceX rockets are burning bright red holes in Earth’s atmosphere and they’re becoming too common for astronomers’ comfort

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ferry operators across the country will receive $220 million in federal grants to modernize their fleets

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    King Charles will never strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles despite calls for him to do so as he would not want to “humiliate” the Sussexes, sources say.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    SpaceX rockets are burning bright red holes in Earth’s atmosphere and they’re becoming too common for astronomers’ comfort

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Orcas killed a great white shark for its liver in Australia, scientists confirmed, leaving the sharks one less place to hide

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy