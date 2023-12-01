Putin pays tribute to “old friend” Henry Kissinger by calling him a “wise and farsighted statesman” in a personal telegram to his widow Nancy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the chorus of those paying tribute to Henry Kissinger after the powerful diplomat’s death at the age of 100 on Wednesday.

Putin wrote in a telegram to Kissinger’s widow, Nancy, that the former national security adviser was a “wise and farsighted statesman.”

“The name of Henry Kissinger is inextricably linked with a pragmatic line of foreign policy, which at one time made it possible to achieve a detente in international tensions and reach the most important Soviet-American agreements that contributed to the strengthening of global security,” Putin said. . .

“I had the opportunity to communicate personally many times with this profound and extraordinary man, and I will undoubtedly retain the fondest memories of him.”

Kissinger fostered dialogue between the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1970s that led to the first major nuclear arms control treaties between the two Cold War superpowers.

Putin photographed with Kissinger in Moscow in June 2017, the pair had maintained a friendship since the 1990s.

Five decades later, the war in Ukraine has raised tensions between Moscow and Washington to their highest point since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, with the Kremlin describing the current state of relations as “below zero.”

political reported in 2016 that Kissinger and Putin first met in Russia in the 1990s.

The article said the couple grew closer over the years as relations between the United States and Russia deteriorated. At the time of Trump’s election, Kissinger downplayed accusations of Russian hacking.

Among their first interactions was Putin telling Kissinger: “I worked in intelligence.” He replied: ‘All decent people began in intelligence. I did too.’

In 2017, Putin hosted Kissinger at the Kremlin.

What exactly the couple discussed was not publicly revealed. Kissinger was in Russia for the Primakov Lectures, an annual forum of experts, diplomats and politicians.

Their meeting came a month after Kissinger met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House. A week after the meeting between Kissinger and Putin, the Russian president met with Trump in Germany.

In 2017, Kissinger met with Putin just a week before the Russian president met for the first time with then-President Donald Trump.

In late 2022, Kissinger said in an article for The Spectator that Ukraine should seek a peace deal with Russia following Putin’s invasion.

“I have repeatedly expressed my support for the allied military effort to thwart Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.”

“But the time is approaching to take advantage of the strategic changes that have already been achieved and integrate them into a new structure to achieve peace through negotiation,” he wrote.

‘The preferred outcome for some is that Russia becomes impotent because of the war. I disagree.’

‘Despite its propensity for violence, Russia has made decisive contributions to global equilibrium and the balance of power for more than half a millennium. Its historical role must not be degraded. “Russia’s military setbacks have not eliminated its global nuclear reach, allowing it to threaten escalation in Ukraine,” Kissinger added.

‘Mister. “Kissinger has still not understood anything… neither the nature of this war, nor its impact on the world order,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in response.

“The recipe that the former Secretary of State calls for, but is afraid to say out loud, is simple: appease the aggressor by sacrificing parts of Ukraine with guarantees of non-aggression against the other Eastern European states,” he continued.

Last June, Kissinger said Bloomberg in an interview that Putin would be “unlikely” to remain in power if he were forced to enter into peace negotiations with Ukraine and the European Union.

He expressed hope that Russia’s relations with the West are still salvageable.

“I believe that this war, if it ends properly, will be achievable,” he said.