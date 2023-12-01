Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Ibama: Brazil's environmental police are back on the job

    Ibama: Brazil's environmental police are back on the job

    When President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to power in January, he revived Brazil's environmental police force. The Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) is "back at work", says its president, Rodrigo Agostinho. After years of budget cuts under Lula's predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, Ibama has seen its resources triple since the start of the year and is now stepping up its efforts to combat deforestation and illegal gold mining as well as limit livestock farming. FRANCE 24 reports from the northern state of Para. 

