Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is ‘bearing fruit’ and must continue

    By

    Nov 30, 2023

    NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Thursday that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas is ldquo;bearing fruitrdquo; and is expected to continue.nbsp;nbsp;

    ldquo;We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families,rdquo; Blinken said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.nbsp;nbsp;

    He added: ldquo;Itrsquo;s also enabled a significant increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately.nbsp; So this process is producing results, itrsquo;s important, and we hope that it can continue.rdquo;–AFP

