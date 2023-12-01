Port of Sidon welcomes first-ever wheat shipment of over 5000 tons, marking inaugural step for future arrivals

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Public Works and Transportation on Thursday announced the arrival of a ship carrying more than 5000 tons of wheat to the port of Sidon for the first time.nbsp;

The ship is expected to dock at 12:30 pm on Friday, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh.nbsp;

This arrival serves as an inaugural step for future commercial vessels expected to arrive in the upcoming weeks, culminating the joint efforts between the ministry and other departments at the port of Sidon.

==========R.H.