Shane MacGowan dies aged 65: The Pogues star passes away after an eight-year battle with his health, just days after his wife shared their wedding day photo to celebrate five years of marriage.

Pogues star Shane MacGowan has died aged 65, after losing an eight-year health battle.

The death of the legendary rocker, who was behind the iconic Christmas song Fairytale of New York, was announced by his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, in a post on Instagram.

In her heartbreaking post, she shared a black-and-white snapshot of her beloved husband and described him as “the love of my life,” who was “the beginning and the end of everything I hold dear.”

She said, “I don’t know how to say this, so I’m just going to say it.”

‘Shane, who will always be the light before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and the most beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the beginning and the end of everything I appreciation. he has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Teresa.

“I feel blessed beyond words to have known him and to have loved him and to have been loved so infinitely and unconditionally by him and to have had so many years of life, love, joy, fun, laughter and so many adventures.”

News of MacGowan’s death came just three days after Victoria shared a touching photo of the singer beaming in his hospital bed alongside the news that he had left St Vincent’s Hospital.

The 65-year-old singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, a life-threatening disease that causes inflammation of the brain, and has been in and out of the hospital for months.

Coming home: Shane MacGowan (center) returned home after being released from hospital amid a battle with a brain condition, and his wife Victoria shared a photo of him in his hospital bed.

Couple: Wife Victoria Mary Clarke posts regular updates about her husband’s well-being on social media

Illness: Shane, pictured with Victoria, has been hospitalized several times since diagnosis and is believed to have been admitted again in June.

Victoria told her fans on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘Shane is out of the hospital!’

‘We are deeply and eternally grateful to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent’s. It is the best!

“And a special thanks to Tom Creagh and Brian Corscadden for their help.”

Shane has been hospitalized several times since the diagnosis and is believed to have been admitted again in June.

The family was hopeful that Shane would be able to return home for the holidays.

This week the star was delighted to receive a visit from singer Imelda May.

Victoria shared a picture of the two meeting up and thanked Imelda for the visit, saying: ‘Shane is so happy to see Imelda!!’

Shane received a host of A-list visitors while he was in hospital, including country singer Daniel O’Donnell and Primal Scream legend Bobby Gillsepie.

Love: The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan was ‘very happy’ after receiving a hospital visit from iconic singer Imelda May

Hope: Shane’s wife Victoria said she was desperate for him to come home for Christmas

Victoria recently shared a major health update about the hospitalized star.

The rocker left his fans shocked when Victoria shared an image that shows the extent of his delicate health.

In a more recent post, the hitmaker was seen smiling, with a caption reading: ‘Shane is feeling so much better today! I’m so grateful to everyone who wants me to come home for Christmas!’

While Shane was the vocalist of the iconic Irish folk band, Spider, whose real name was Peter Richard Spider Stacy, played whistle and Terry Woods played guitar and mandolin.

All three performed in the group during the height of their success in the late ’80s and early ’90s before reuniting in 2001 with their last concert together in 2014.

Shane’s wife took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the musician for his visit along with a heartbreaking photograph of her husband now wearing a breathing apparatus as he continues to battle the dangerous condition.

She wrote: ‘Just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been messaging me and @ShaneMacGowan and thank you to @spiderstacy and Terry Woods for coming to visit.

‘Love and prayers to all who are struggling right now. Hang there.’