    Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies aged 65

    Shane MacGowan, frontman of The Pogues, dies aged 65

    Shane MacGowan, leader of The Pogues, has died at the age of 65.

    The singer, best known for the 1987 holiday hit Fairytale of New York, had been receiving treatment at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin for an infection but was discharged last week.

    His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, wrote on Instagram that MacGowan had “gone to be with Jesus, Mary and his beautiful mother Teresa.”

    She wrote: “I feel blessed beyond words to have known him and to have loved him and to have been loved so infinitely and unconditionally by him and to have had so many years of life, love, joy, fun, laughter and so many adventures. .

    “There is no way to describe the loss I feel and the longing for just one of his smiles that lit up my world.

    “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for your presence in this world, you made it so brilliant and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart, your soul and your music.

    “You will live in my heart forever. Delirious in the garden all wet from the rain that you loved so much. “You meant everything to me.”

    This is a breaking story. More to follow.

