Army chief meets British Chief of Defense Staff

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday received at his Yarzeh office, the British Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who began his visit by laying a wreath at the memorial in the courtyard of the Ministry of National Defense.

During his meeting with General Aoun, Admiral Sir Radakin stressednbsp;ldquo;the important role of the military institution in preserving Lebanon#39;s security and stability during this exceptional stage,quot; pointing out quot;his country#39;s continued support for it.quot;

In turn, the Army Commander expressed his ldquo;appreciation for the continued British support,rdquo; stressing quot;continuing cooperation between the Lebanese and British armies.quot;

