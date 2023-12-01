Hajj Hassan discusses bilateral agricultural relations with Indian Ambassador

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, on Thursday received at his ministry office, Indian Ambassador to Lebanon, on, Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, who came on a protocol visit, accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Trade Attacheacute;, Ajay Kumar, and Embassy#39;s Commercial Relations Officer Rana Zeitouni.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of consolidating the Lebanese-Indian-Lebanese relations at the agricultural level, and the possibility of cooperation to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

The Indian Ambassador affirmed his Countryrsquo;s stand by the Lebanese people, and the strengthening of the bilateral relations in the agricultural sectors.

