Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas source says 10 Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A Hamas source told AFP that 10 Israeli hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, two of them also holding Russian citizenship, as part of a one-day truce extension.

    quot;All of them are alive,quot; the source said. quot;Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.quot;

    quot;The negotiations were very difficult and lasted all night, right up to a few minutes before 7:00 am this morning (0500 GMT),quot; the source said. — AFP

