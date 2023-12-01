Hamas source says 10 Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

NNA -nbsp;A Hamas source told AFP that 10 Israeli hostages would be released from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, two of them also holding Russian citizenship, as part of a one-day truce extension.

quot;All of them are alive,quot; the source said. quot;Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.quot;

quot;The negotiations were very difficult and lasted all night, right up to a few minutes before 7:00 am this morning (0500 GMT),quot; the source said. — AFP

==================== L.Y