NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ramallah on Thursday, where he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as confirmed by a journalist at Agence France-Presse.nbsp;

Blinken arrived at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in an armored vehicle shortly after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. mdash; AFP

