Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Justice Minister broaches overall developments, bilateral relations with Algerian Ambassador

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Al-Khoury, on Thursday received at in his ministry office, the Algerian ambassador to Lebanon, Belbagi Rachid, where they discussed the overall general developments in Lebanon and the region, including the situation in Gaza.

    Discussions also reportedly touched on strengthening the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Algeria within the framework of existing cooperation between the two countries at several levels.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Who you follow on Instagram could be costing you dates

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy