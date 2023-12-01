Justice Minister broaches overall developments, bilateral relations with Algerian Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Al-Khoury, on Thursday received at in his ministry office, the Algerian ambassador to Lebanon, Belbagi Rachid, where they discussed the overall general developments in Lebanon and the region, including the situation in Gaza.

Discussions also reportedly touched on strengthening the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Algeria within the framework of existing cooperation between the two countries at several levels.

