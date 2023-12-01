Author Whose Book Named Royal Racists Implausibly Denies Naming Them

Robin L. Marshall/Getty

Omid Scobie on Thursday denied all responsibility for the Dutch-language version of his book Endgame naming the two senior royals alleged to be the “royal racists” who questioned the likely color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children’s skin before they were born.

In an interview with British breakfast show This Morning, Scobie said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it.”

He added that he was “frustrated” but not “upset” by the development. Asked about online rumors that the inclusion of the names in a Dutch translation was a stunt to sell books, he replied: “I wish it was the case.”

