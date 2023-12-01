Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Watch the heroic moment when the tennis legend runs to help the ball girl who collapsed while being interviewed on television.

    Watch the heroic moment when the tennis legend runs to help the ball girl who collapsed while being interviewed on television.

    Australian tennis legend Alicia Molik helped a girl in need
    Molik, 42, was being interviewed Thursday when the ball girl collapsed.
    He ran to help the teenager who is now recovering in the hospital.

    Published: 03:33 EST, November 30, 2023 | Updated: 09:05 EST, November 30, 2023

    Australian tennis legend Alicia Molik helped save a girl who collapsed during a news conference on Thursday.

    Molik, a former world No. 8 and two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, was being introduced as the new tournament director at the Adelaide International when a ball girl collapsed at the back of Center Court.

    The 42-year-old woman was listening to a journalist’s question when a loud noise coming from behind made her realize what was happening.

    After seeing the ball girl collapsed and unconscious on her back, he sprang into action and ran over.

    Molik is a mother of two and used her first aid skills to turn the girl onto her side, before comforting her until paramedics arrived.

    Molik, 42, ran across the court to help the teenager who is now recovering in the hospital.

    The teenager is now recovering in hospital.

    Molik had been telling the media how he wants to give back to South Australian tennis in his new role, having spent the last 10 years leading the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team.

    “Tennis is part of my everyday DNA and having the opportunity to be part of a world-class tennis event in the city where I grew up is truly something special,” Molik said in a statement.

    “This is an opportunity for me to give back to the community that supported me throughout my career on the court and to this day.”

    Molik has returned to South Australia after residing in Perth with his family.

    Molik unveiled as new Adelaide International tournament director

    She made her debut at the Australian Open in 1999 and leveraged her considerable playing experience in various leadership roles.

    “The last decade with the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team has prepared me for this next challenge,” Molik said.

    “Working with players and their teams to understand how to provide the best competitive experience is critical to the continued growth of the tournament and its success.”

