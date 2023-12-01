Blinken tells Netanyahu ‘imperative’ to protect Gaza civilians

NNA -nbsp;Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, emphasised the need to protect civilians in southern Gaza, where many have fled, the State Department said.

Blinken quot;stressed the imperative of accounting for humanitarian and civilian protection needs in southern Gaza before any military operations therequot;, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, adding he quot;urged Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harmquot;. — AFP

