Saturday, December 2, 2023

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Training session on managing and sorting mass injuries caused by white phosphorus and proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), organized by Dr. Nazih El Bizri Foundation and the Preventive Medicine Department at the Ministry of Health, at the Turkish Specialized Hospital for Injuries and Burns – Sidon.

9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Department of Computer Engineering and Electronics, in collaboration with the quot;Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)quot; and clubs focusing on artificial intelligence, industrial automation, renewable energy, and robotics at the Lebanese American University, will hold the quot;IEEE Day Lebanon 2023 ndash; Mentor Meet Upquot; at the LAU campus in Jbeil.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Free medical examination and dental check-up campaign organized by the Faculties of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences at the Arab University of Beirut – Tripoli, in collaboration with the Physicians#39; Syndicates, Dentists#39; Syndicates in the North, and the Municipality of Al-Mina. The event will take place at Al-Mina Municipality – Al-Corniche – Tripoli and will continue until 2:00 pm.nbsp;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Lecture organized by the White Knowledge Friends Association – Esoteric Science, by Dr. Joseph B. Majdalani on quot;The Path of Collective Consciousness in the New Era.quot; The lecture will be delivered by Engineer Haifa El Arab at the Esoteric Science Center in Beirut, Hazmieh Road – Hazmieh Commercial Center and Financial Trust Bank, Block A, First Floor (next to Abu Jouda#39;s Bread and Spinneys).

7:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; Seminar to commemorate the release of the book quot;Mohammad Mrai: The Unknown Artistrdquo; hosted by Nelson Publishing House, at the Lecture Hall in the Beirut Arab International Book Fair – The waterfront. The book signing will precede the seminar at Nelson#39;s booth.

