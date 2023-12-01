Greenpeace MENA comment on Loss Damage Fund at COP28

NNA -nbsp;Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA, said: quot;Greenpeace MENA welcomes the agreement on the Loss and Damage Fund, whilst not perfect, as a vital first step towards ensuring communities get the support they desperately need. We also welcome the UAE#39;s pledge of $100 million to the fund as every contribution matters to communities suffering from climate-related loss and damage. This is the kind of leadership we expect from the host country and we urge other countries to follow suit. Rich developed countries must step up with major contributions to the new Fund, and polluting industries must also be made to pay. If the COP Presidency can build on this with a consensus agreement on a just phasing out of fossil fuels, COP28 will indeed be an historic event!rdquo;– Greenpeace

—————– L.Y