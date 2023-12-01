Friday, December 1, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; An extraordinary general assembly called by the Executive Council of the Association of Transactions Clerks at the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Authority will convene until 1:00 pm to elect a new executive council consisting of twelve members. The venue for the elections is at the Association#39;s headquarters facing the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Authority, Aazar Brothers building, 1st floor, Dekwaneh.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; President of the quot;Free Patriotic Movementrdquo; MP Gebran Bassil, will meet with French Presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the movement#39;s headquarters in Mirna El Chalouhi.

12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Mourning gathering for the souls of journalists who lost their lives in South Lebanon and Gaza will take place at the Press Syndicate. The event will be attended by Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Baroud, President of the Press Syndicate, Aouni Al Kaaki, and the President of Editors, Joseph Al Qasifi.

12:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Arrival of the first ship carrying more than 5000 tons of wheat at the Port of Sidon, for the first time, under the patronage of Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hammieh. This marks the opening of the path for the arrival of other commercial ships in the coming weeks, culminating the measures taken by the ministry in collaboration with other ministries at the Port of Sidon.

1:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Municipality of Wardanieh, in collaboration with the Central Office for Municipal and Voluntary Affairs at quot;Amal Movementrdquo; launches a tree planting campaign at Imam Moussa Al Sadr Park under the title quot;Planting Hope as a Tribute to the Imamrdquo;. This event is sponsored by Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas El Hajj Hassan, in the town of Wardanieh.

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Book signing event for quot;Knowledge and Power in Islamic Heritagequot; by Dr. Saeed Ali Najdi, invited by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, at the Arab International Book Fair – Seaside Arena.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launching of the media platform, Pravda TV, at the Russian Cultural Center – Beirut – Verdun, under the invitation of the Chairman of the platform#39;s board, Dr. Riad Najm, sponsored by Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.nbsp;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting titled quot;On the Road… to Palestinequot; organized by quot;Dimensionsquot; house, honoring the journey of the establishment of quot;Al-Safirquot; newspaper by Talal Salman, at the Beirut International Book Fair – Hall quot;B.quot;

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Seminar titled quot;The Theological Renewal in the Thought of Archbishop George Khodrrdquo; organized by the Institute of Islamic and Christian Studies at the Faculty of Religious Sciences at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, as part of a series of lectures on quot;Dialogical Aspectsrdquo; held at the Faculty of Humanities – Lecture Hall – Building C – Fifth Floor.

