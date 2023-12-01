Makary discusses Tele Liban employees’ conditions with GLC head, meets Al Maaref University delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Thursday welcomed in his office at Tele Liban, Head of the General Labor Confederation (GLC), Bechara Al-Asmar, in the presence of head of Tele Libanrsquo;s Employees Syndicate, Mirna Chidiac, and a number of heads of TL departments.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current conditions of Tele Liban employees and ways to improve them.

On the other hand, Minister Makary received a delegation from Al Maaref University, including University President Professor Ali Alaeddine.

Alaeddine invited Minister Makarynbsp;to patronizenbsp;the second international conference on ldquo;Digital Journalism and the Innovative Media Industry,rdquo; which is organized by the Universityrsquo;s Faculty of Media and Arts on the university campus on December 8 and 9, 2023, within the frameworknbsp; of the ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media 2023rdquo; activities.

