Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary discusses Tele Liban employees’ conditions with GLC head, meets Al Maaref University delegation

    Nov 30, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Thursday welcomed in his office at Tele Liban, Head of the General Labor Confederation (GLC), Bechara Al-Asmar, in the presence of head of Tele Libanrsquo;s Employees Syndicate, Mirna Chidiac, and a number of heads of TL departments.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current conditions of Tele Liban employees and ways to improve them.

    On the other hand, Minister Makary received a delegation from Al Maaref University, including University President Professor Ali Alaeddine.

    Alaeddine invited Minister Makarynbsp;to patronizenbsp;the second international conference on ldquo;Digital Journalism and the Innovative Media Industry,rdquo; which is organized by the Universityrsquo;s Faculty of Media and Arts on the university campus on December 8 and 9, 2023, within the frameworknbsp; of the ldquo;Beirut, Capital of Arab Media 2023rdquo; activities.

    ================= L.Y

