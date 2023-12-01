Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    George Santos Claims Lawmakers Are ‘Bullying’ Him Ahead of Expulsion Vote

    Disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-NY) claimed Thursday that a looming vote to expel him from Congress is simply “bullying” on the part of his colleagues.

    Speaking in Washington, D.C., ahead of an expected third attempt to kick him out of the House, Santos continued to insist that he will not resign. He also dismissed the latest effort to remove him as mere “theater”—apparently ignoring any legitimate misgivings that fellow lawmakers may have about the 23 federal charges against him, or the scathing conclusions of a recent House Ethics Committee report about him, or the jaw-dropping list of lies in which he has been caught in less than a single year in office.

    “The reality of it is it’s all theater,” Santos told reporters in front of the U.S. Capitol. “It’s theater for the cameras, it’s theater for the microphones, it’s theater for the American people at the expense of the American people, because no real work’s getting done.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

