LIVE UPDATES: Tesla is about to deliver its first Cybertrucks to waiting customers in a milestone moment for Elon Musk

Lots of question marks remain about Elon Musk’s polarizing Cybertruck.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Tesla is delivering its first Cybertrucks to waiting customers on Thursday afternoon. The truck faced multiple delays ahead of its release. For Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Cybertruck is a huge test — with massive potential payoff.
The long wait is finally over.
Four years after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first showed off the futuristic Cybertruck, the company is set to hand over some of its first production models to waiting customers and reveal long-awaited details about the truck.
It’s all going down at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory, near Austin, where some lucky shareholders are in the house to witness the spectacle. It’s also being livestreamed on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
The stakes are high and it’s hard to remember a vehicle launch so closely watched. Follow along for live updates as the event kicks off at 2 p.m. CT.
Tesla
Tesla’s webpage for the Cybertruck switched from a pre-order form to simply a countdown clock on Wednesday morning. If you wanted to get a last-minute reservation in before the launch party, you may. be out of luck!
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images
The Cybertruck is a big deal, especially for investors who are wary of lower profits and shrinking market share.
“This is another historical moment for Tesla and Musk with the Cybertruck unveil as the Street is excited to see the formal vehicle launch featuring the dual-motor trim and its top-level tri-motor AWD performance model along with updates regarding production and scaling,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, told clients Tuesday.
Musk has said that Tesla would sell about 200,000 to 250,000 trucks annually by 2025.
Today, they’re expected to deliver the first 10.
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Despite taking in thousands of refundable deposits, according to one crowdsourced tally, Tesla still hasn’t told waiting customers exactly what they’re getting in terms of range, batteries, and motors — or how much it’ll cost.
There are signs, however, that the truck will likely go for well above Musk’s originally promised $39,900.