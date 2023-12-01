MSNBC Ends Mehdi Hasan’s Show as Part of Weekend Lineup Revamp

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

MSNBC announced on Thursday that it is completely reshuffling its weekend programming slate, which includes a new ensemble two-hour block called The Weekend and the elimination of shows hosted by Mehdi Hasan and Yasmin Vossoughian.

The Weekend, which will be hosted by Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele, will debut on Jan. 13 and air at 8 am ET on both Saturdays and Sundays. The weekend programs currently hosted by Menendez and Sanders will go away.

Sanders, who joined MSNBC in early 2022 after serving as Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief spokesperson, had recently hosted the weekend show SYMONE on both MSNBC and NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Menendez, who joined the network in 2019, had anchored American Voices with Alicia Menendez on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

