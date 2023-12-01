Amy Dowden reveals she was rushed to hospital after suffering another health scare, three weeks after finishing chemotherapy amid her battle with breast cancer.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amy Dowden has revealed she was rushed to hospital on Monday after suffering another health blow following her battle with breast cancer.

The professional dancer, 32, who completed her chemotherapy treatment three weeks ago, said she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her lung but is recovering well.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star detailed her ‘nightmare week’.

Speaking to her fans in a video, Amy shared: ‘Unfortunately, I’ve had another nightmare this week. It just seems endless…

‘They were really worried that the clot would travel to or affect my heart. Luckily, it’s not.”

Amy showed puncture marks on her wrist and hands and said she had dripped “everywhere.”

It comes after Amy shared the sad news that she had broken her foot just days after ringing the doorbell as she completed her chemotherapy treatment earlier this month.

Amy posted a photo of her foot tied to a boot as she shared her devastation over the situation in a new post on her Instagram page.

She wrote: ‘It wasn’t the week I expected since I finished chemo. Port came out but unfortunately received a boot for a broken foot.

“Absolutely devastated and heartbroken as this means my plans to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible.”

‘This is what has kept me going for the past few months. 2023 is certainly not my year, bring on 2024 I say!

She recently dazzled in a stunning photo shoot for Women’s health UK while opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis as the magazine’s December cover star.

She was the picture of confidence in the glamorous spread as she spoke about the ordeal she has faced since her diagnosis in May.

The star appeared in a series of stunning new images as she posed without her wig, as she hopes to inspire others who find themselves in her situation.

The dancer added: “I just want to be treated normally. When I go out for a walk and I have my headscarf on, I don’t want looks of sympathy or feeling sorry for me – I’m Amy.

‘Sometimes people don’t know how to approach it. Ask me how I am, I will answer you. We don’t want you to feel sorry for us. We are adopting it. Stand firm with us… Don’t look at me with that look of pity, I don’t need it!’

Amy, who was also diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 19 after eight years of experiencing symptoms, revealed her emotions at a second serious health diagnosis.

She said: ‘I always say I never asked for this to happen to me. I have always worked very hard. I have always been a good person.

‘I took care of myself, I exercised well, I didn’t smoke… I do get angry. I just think I’ve been handed a difficult situation.

“I think it will take a while to accept it. It took me a long time to accept my Crohn’s disease. Until I’m back to dancing and my normal self, I don’t think I’ll accept it.”

The professional dancer has taken a year off from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing to recover after eight rounds of chemotherapy over the summer.

But despite her absence from the live shows, Amy has remained close to her castmates as they have gone above and beyond to support her.

She continued, “I’m my professional peers’ biggest cheerleader.” I know people say, “Yeah, yeah,” but we’re best friends.

‘Honestly, not a day goes by that Dianne (Buswell) doesn’t check on me; Carlos (Gu); Katya (Jones)… the production has done everything possible to make me part of the series as well.

‘Not participating in this would have been destructive to the soul. And it’s not good for me mentally, at all. I don’t know what I would have done, I’ll be honest with you.’

Amy underwent a mastectomy in July after her initial diagnosis in May.

Speaking of her husband and former dance partner Ben Jones, who has been there from the beginning with her Crohn’s diagnosis, she added: “Nothing will break us now!”

It comes after Amy said she “really missed dancing” while watching Saturday’s Strictly from the studio audience.

Amy announced earlier this year that she could no longer compete on the show following her chemotherapy treatment.

While she hasn’t acted, Amy has made several guest appearances on the show with her former co-stars.

Earlier this month, Amy revealed she was still in disbelief when opening up about her latest chemotherapy treatment.

Amy smiled as she took photos with doctors and nurses from the Sheldon Unit as she rang the traditional end-of-treatment bell to celebrate.

The dancer smiled as she was surprised by family and friends at the hospital who wore matching pink t-shirts and bought her balloons, flowers and cakes.

The BBC star admitted it was her “most difficult journey yet” as she spoke about completing chemotherapy and thanked everyone for their support.

She wrote: ‘I still can’t believe I had my last chemo on Thursday. The relief is like no other. But I couldn’t have gotten through it without these guys.

‘Honestly, the Sheldon unit are true heroes. A selfless, hard-working and caring team who put all their patients first and, for me, always kept me at ease when I had my crises, doubts and worries, and of course listened to all my stories (mainly dance). I will always be grateful to all of you!

‘But also to my family and friends. You know who you are. The chemo club, to help Ben and I with anything. To my parents for coming to stay and help with each session.

‘I loved the surprise of everyone being there with t-shirts, balloons, flowers and cake when I rang the chemo bell! THANK YOU!

‘My hardest journey yet, but I did it. Honestly, there is a lot to be grateful for but it is very appreciated. “All your love and support throughout this time has been absolutely incredible and I can never thank you enough.”

Before the big day, Amy admitted she had been “crying all morning” when she arrived for her eighth and final round of chemotherapy with her husband Ben.

She later shared a photo of herself and two other people who had also completed their chemotherapy treatment.

Amy, who was officially diagnosed with the disease in May, found a lump in her right breast in April, a day before she and her husband Ben Jones jetted off for a belated honeymoon to the Maldives after their wedding. last July.

