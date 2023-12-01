Bukhari meets Lebanese-Saudi Business Council delegation offering congratulations on Saudi Arabia’s winning bid to host Riyadh Expo 2030

NNA ndash; Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Thursday welcomed a delegation from the Lebanese-Saudi Business Council, headed by its president, Raouf Abu Zaki, who congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Abu Zaki said: ldquo;The Kingdomrsquo;s selection to host this event is an international testimony to the progress it has achieved over the past ten years, and an indication of sophistication and openness, an international recognition of the achievements and transformations that have taken place, and a culmination of the economic diplomacy led by the Kingdomrsquo;s wise leadership.rdquo;

Abu Zaki pointed out that quot;this success came to crown the comprehensive progress achieved in the Kingdom in various economic and social fields and in assuming a prominent leadership position at the regional and international levels.quot;

In turn, Ambassador Bukhari appreciated ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s position on the Expo elections, which came as a comprehensive support for the Kingdom,rdquo; hailing the position of ldquo;all Lebanese leaderships in this regard.rdquo; Ambassador Bukhari thanked Lebanon specifically for giving approval in the first round despite all the temptations presented to it by competing countries.nbsp;Bukhari stressed that ldquo;Lebanon deserves all thanks,rdquo; hoping that ldquo;the Lebanese pavilion will be one of the most distinguished pavilions at the Expo.rdquo;

==================== L.Y